Maharatna PSU GAIL To Declare Q4 Results This Week: Check Date, Dividend News And More

GAIL (India) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company has been accorded Maharatna status. Here's everything you need to know about GAIL (India)'s Q4FY26 results schedule.

GAIL (India) Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 11, GAIL (India) said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 21 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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GAIL (India) Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of GAIL (India) is closed from April 1 to May 23.

GAIL (India) Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 22 from 4 p.m. to discuss the Q4FY26 results.

GAIL (India) Q3 Results

GAIL (India) reported a 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated total income to Rs 35,640.81 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 37,315.11 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 57.66% YoY to Rs 1,729.13 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,084.24 crore in Q3FY25.

GAIL (India) Share Price History

Shares of GAIL (India) have fallen 7.30% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 3.02% and in the past six months, it has declined 17.03%. On a year-to-date basis, GAIL (India) share price has gone down by 10.97%. Over the past year, it has fallen by nearly 20%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 202.79 apiece on the NSE on June 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 134.36 apiece on March 23, 2026. At 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, GAIL (India) shares were trading 2.04% lower at Rs 152.93 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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