LPG Prices Today, March 17: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

LPG prices saw a rise due to the Middle East conflict. In view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, the government said that the supply of LPG is being closely monitored, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships so far. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased significantly across the industry, rising from about 84% to nearly 90%.

To prevent diversion of cylinders at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) coverage has been expanded from 53% before the crisis to around 72%, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Additionally, several States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, and Maharashtra, have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG strictly in accordance with the Government of India's guidelines.

Here are latest LPG rates across India, as per Goodreturns.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi 913 1,884.5 Mumbai 912.5 1,836 Kolkata 939 1,988.5 Chennai 928.5 2,043.5 Bangalore 915.5 1,958 Hyderabad 965 2,105.5 Bhubaneswar 939 2,029 Jaipur 916.5 1,913 Lucknow 950.5 2,007 Patna 1,002.5 2,133.5 Thiruvananthapuram 922 1912 Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the CNG and piped cooking gas (PNG) retailer in Delhi and adjoining cities - is offering domestic consumers free gas worth Rs 500 if they take a PNG connection and start using it before March 31, while Mumbai-retailer Mahanagar Gas Ltd has announced incentives, including waiver of Rs 500 registration charge for domestic household consumers and Rs 1-5 lakh security deposit for commercial users. Similar promotional measures have also been introduced by GAIL and BPCL, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). ALSO READ: LPG Crisis Sparks Ethanol Cooking Push, But Policy Holds Key: Praj Industries India imports about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas and 60% of its LPG needs. More than half of India's crude imports, about 30% of gas and 85-90% of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, through the Strait of Hormuz, reports news agency PTI. The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies. While India has partly offset crude supply disruptions by sourcing oil from countries, including Russia, gas supplies have been curtailed to industrial users, and LPG availability to commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants, has been curtailed by a fifth. ALSO READ: US-Iran War: India's Street Food Gets Costlier As LPG Crisis Bites; Over 50% See Price Hikes In One Week

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