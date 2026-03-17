LPG Crisis Sparks Ethanol Cooking Push, But Policy Holds Key: Praj Industries

Ethanol can be used as a cooking fuel alternative to liquefied petroleum gas, but scaling it will depend on government policy support, Praj Industries Founder Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said, as supply risks linked to the Iran conflict raise concerns over India's fuel imports.

"For that use of ethanol for cooking, this is a known phenomenon. There's nothing great is required," Chaudhari told NDTV Profit in a televised interaction.

India depends on imports to meet a large share of its LPG demand, and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have prompted the government to prioritise household supply. The situation has brought ethanol and other alternatives back into focus for cooking fuel, especially as commercial users face constraints.

Ethanol stoves are already in use globally and require limited changes to existing infrastructure, but adoption in India has remained low due to the absence of sustained demand and policy backing.

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Policy Gap

Chaudhari said earlier attempts to scale ethanol cooking did not sustain due to lack of consistent demand.

"Unless there is a sustained requirement, the companies... did not sustain the whole thing, because there was no consistent requirement," he said. He said improved stove technologies are available and widely used. "Those stoves are now getting improved... they're using it regularly in Africa and so many other countries," he said.

Energy Security

He said the push for ethanol should be seen beyond short-term price movements.

"This is not a question of temporary phase," Chaudhari said, adding that ethanol has a lower carbon footprint and supports energy security. "Imported fuel is quite affordable... unless the crisis happens, nobody gives attention," he said.

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Biofuel Pipeline

Chaudhari said several biofuel pathways are ready but await policy decisions, including higher ethanol blending in petrol, diesel blending, sustainable aviation fuel and compressed biogas.

"We are waiting government to go for little higher percentage," he said. He added that demand for ethanol projects is picking up. "There's a tremendous amount of appeal... for new requirements and increasing the capacity."

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