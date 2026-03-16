Bengaluru's LPG Shortage Spurs Demand For Ashok Urs' Low-Fuel 'Rocket Stove'

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply shortage has hit Bengaluru markets disproportionately as the ongoing Middle East crisis has crippled imports of cooking cylinders, with Ashok Urs' rocket stove gaining traction in the city's restaurant industry.

A 65-year-old city resident and ex-employee of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) discovered a fuel-efficient stove six years ago for the rural community in India. It is now in high demand among the commercial industries, as Mr. Urs receives many calls for placing orders or asking for ideas.

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Firewood for cooking, which can irritate the eyes and lungs, still dominates the kitchens of many rural families, particularly in parts of Karnataka. Urs thought that efficient fuel could be produced by biomass for wood-shortage areas where wood is harvested unsustainably or through woodcutting.

How it works

The 'rocket stove' is a compressed model of a wood-burning stove for increased heat efficiency while using minimal fuel. An L-shaped combustion chamber covered with insulation improves airflow. Small pieces of biomass such as coconut shells, twigs, sticks, dry leaves, or agricultural waste burn at a high-intensity heat.

The biomass-dependent stove significantly reduces the amount of firewood required as compared to, and more completely than, conventional stoves and wood-fired stoves.

As per The Hindu reports, Mr. Urs said he has been demonstrating the stove at public events, including the open days at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, to create awareness about the design. Each unit currently costs around Rs 3,000.

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"While the stove was originally developed for rural households, the ongoing LPG disruption has prompted some small eateries to explore whether such low-fuel alternatives could offer temporary relief during supply shortages," he added.

On the need for the "rocket stove," Mr. Urs explained, “In many rural areas, people still cook on open fires that consume large amounts of wood and produce a lot of smoke. I wanted to show that the same work can be done with far less fuel.”

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