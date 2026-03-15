Hindalco Denies Extrusions Operations Halt Report; Says Overall Operations Largely Unaffected

Hindalco Industries Ltd. on Sunday said that it has not halted operations of its aluminium extrusions business and emphasised that the customer communication -- issued after force majeure claims by some gas suppliers -- was just a routine business intimation regarding potential supply disruption.

Amid evolving geopolitical developments affecting global trade and the economy, Hindalco Industries clarified that there is currently no impact on the company's overall operations or financial performance. "Any potential disruption is limited to a small portion of the Aluminium Extrusions business," it said in a statement.

The statement comes in the wake of a report which said the company has halted aluminium product sales amid the West Asia crisis.

"Hindalco has not halted operations of its aluminium extrusions business," the company statement added.

"The communication issued to aluminium extrusions customers follows a force majeure declaration by certain gas suppliers and was a routine business intimation regarding a potential supply disruption in a segment of the extrusions business," the statement said.

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The aluminium extrusions segment constitutes a small portion of Hindalco's total production capacity, with the potential impact confined to under 0.1% of the company's overall operations.

All other downstream and upstream operations including primary aluminium, continue to operate normally, supported by captive power and alternate energy arrangements, the company said.

Aluminium extrusions are widely used across industries for their lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant properties.

Major applications include architectural framing, transportation, automotive parts, heat sinks in electronics, and structural components for solar energy systems.

Hindalco manufactures a wide range of customised aluminium extrusions from 100% premium quality billets which are made inhouse.

The company added that its core aluminium smelting operations continue to run normally, as these facilities are powered by coal-based captive power, ensuring operational stability. The situation is therefore confined to a limited downstream segment, and the overall effect on the company's production and performance remains minuscule.

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Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.

Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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