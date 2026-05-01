Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Friday, May 1 For Maharashtra Day?

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, May 1, in majority of states and union territories on account of multiple occasions, including Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, May Day (Labour Day) and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

On May 1, banks will be shut in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. While May Day is observed across the country to mark Labour Day, bank holidays will vary depending upon the state and local observances.

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In Maharashtra, banks will remain shut to commemorate Maharashtra Day, marking the formation of the state in 1960. Several other states will observe Labour Day as a public holiday. However, bank branches will remain open in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland, as per the RBI's state-wise holiday matrix.

When Are Banks Closed?

Apart from festivals and special occasions, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27 states that banks are scheduled to be closed during weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month. RBI marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday is on May 9, 2026 on account of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. In the month of May, public and private sector banks will observe six holidays in addition to the weekend holidays.

Bank Holidays in May

May 9, 2026: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 16, 2026: State Day

May 26, 2026: Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 27, 2026: Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha

May 28, 2026: Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)

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What Services Available On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services across the country, even during bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions. Other banking services such as transfer of funds through NEFT/RTGS, request for demand drafts, card services such as issuance of credit, debit and ATM cards will be available on a bank holiday. Additionally, account related services such as account maintainence, standing instructions setup and locker applications can be accessed by customers.

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