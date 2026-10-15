Leela Palaces Shares Jump Nearly 6% As Q2 Profit Rises 26.5%

Shares of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose almost 6% on Thursday, Oct. 15, after the luxury hotel operator reported a 26.5% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

The stock was trading at Rs 624.80 on the NSE, gaining around 5.67%, after closing at Rs 591.30 in the previous session and opening at Rs 650.40 today.

Leela Palaces Q2 Results

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The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 94.6 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 74.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 32.5% to Rs 412 crore from Rs 311 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation increased 36% to Rs 188 crore from Rs 138 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 45.6% from 44.4%.

Management Maintains Growth Guidance

Leela Palaces expects the second half of fiscal 2027 to remain strong, with around 65% of its annual business typically generated during this period. Demand is expected to benefit from international conferencing, leisure travel, weddings, and domestic tourism.

With a stronger-than-expected first half, management reiterated its mid-to-high teens growth guidance for the balance period.

Leela Palaces Hotels Share Price Performance

The hotel stock has rallied over 44% in 2026, and it has surged more than 19.5% in the past month alone.

Currently it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 42.65 times, with a market cap of Rs 20,690 crore on the NSE.

Investors will track whether sustained demand across leisure, weddings, and corporate travel helps the company maintain its revenue growth and margin expansion in the second half.

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