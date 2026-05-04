Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Sink 5% Despite Positive Brokerage View On Q4 Profit Beat — Check Target Price

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 5% intraday on Monday, May 4, after the private lender reported fourth quarter results on Saturday. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. posted a 13% growth in standalone net profit for the March quarter, exceeding estimates, as provisions declined and asset quality improved.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank opened at Rs 378.90 and tanked nearly 5% to hit an intraday low of Rs 363 so far during the session. Shares last traded 2.23% lower at Rs 374.95 apiece on the NSE. The stock has risen 6.73% in the last one month, but has dropped 7.29% on a year-to-date basis and 0.43% in one year. The bank commands a market cap of Rs 3,73,191.36 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price

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Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit rose to Rs 4,027 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,552 crore a year earlier., the lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday. Net interest income or the bank's core income rose 8% to Rs 7,875 crore from Rs 7,284 crore. Operating profit increased 7% to Rs 5,855 crore. The bank also announced a dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

BofA maintained a 'Buy' rating at a target price of Rs 460, marking 19.8% upside from last closing price of Rs 383.75. The brokerage highlighted asset quality and margins improved in the quarter. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reiterated 'Overweight' with a target price of Rs 500, reflecting on slippages and credit costs. Macquarie has maintained 'Neutral' coverage at a target price of Rs 460, citing margins and credit costs.



BofA on Kotak Mahindra Bank

The brokerage maintained 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs 460

In Q4FY26, profit after tax beat estimates, asset quality and margins improved

Profit after tax beat was aided by NIM expansion and lower provisions

Steady growth; RoA expands to 2.1%

Expect loan growth momentum to pick up with recovery in unsecured and RoA expansion led by lower credit cost



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Morgan Stanley on Kotak Mahindra Bank

The brokerage maintained 'Overweight' rating with target price of Rs 500

Q4FY26 has been good quarter at attractive valuation

Bank's profit after tax beat estimates; NIM, NII and Core PPOP beat estimates

Slippages and credit costs fell sharply

Commentary was confident

Earnings resilience and attractive valuation make it one of our key picks amid macro risks



Macquarie on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Macquarie maintained 'Neutral' with target price of Rs 460

Easing credit costs to lift profitability

Profit after tax have been above expectations on lower credit costs

Credit costs decline led by improvement in retail segments

Stable margins driven by better deposit profile.

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