Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) is set to declare the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group. The company's primary focus is the automotive and farm equipment sectors, which constitute the largest share of its revenue. Here's everything you need to know about M&M's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 24, Mahindra & Mahindra said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 5 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider and recommend a dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

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Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from April 1 to May 7, in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 26.45% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 52,958.27 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 41,881.38 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 38.5% YoY to Rs 5,021.47 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,624.48 crore in Q3FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price History

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra have risen 0.22% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has grown 3.39% and in the past six months, it has decreased 12.77%. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 16.94%. Over the past year, it has climbed 3.39%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,839.9 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,887 apiece on April 30, 2025. At 11:38 a.m. on Monday, M&M shares were trading 0.86% higher at Rs 3,124 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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