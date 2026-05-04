Coal India To Britannia: West Bengal-Linked Stocks Trade Higher Amid State Election Results

As vote counting continues for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the stocks linked to the state are trading primarily higher after the opening bell on Monday, May 4.

Shares of companies such as Coal India, Eveready, Exide, Britannia, Vishal Mega Mart, ITC, Titagarh Rail, Senco Gold, Emami, Ganesh Consumer, Vedant Fashions were in green on NSE at around 10 am today.

(This is a developing story.)

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