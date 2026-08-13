Juniper Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Quadruples Despite One-Time Loss

Juniper Hotels Q1 Results: Juniper Hotels announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, Aug. 13, reporting a 4x rise in net profit to Rs 33 crore, compared to Rs 9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading luxury hotel developer's net profit nearly quadrupled in the first quarter of current fiscal despite a one-time loss of Rs 17.1 crore. The revenue from operations in the June quarter rose 13% to Rs 250 crore, compared to Rs 221 crore in the year-ago period.

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