Jubilant Food Q1 Result: Profit Rises 6% YoY To Rs 97 Crore; Revenue Jumps 14%

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a steady set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit rose 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 97.2 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 92 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26).

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14.3% YoY to Rs 504 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 441 crore in Q1FY26.

Subsequently, the EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 19.61% in Q1, compared with 19.58% in the year-ago quarter.

On the bourses, Jubilant Food shares were trading 2.15% higher at Rs 495 per share around 2:30 pm. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 77,918 levels.

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