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Jubilant Food Q1 Result: Profit Rises 6% YoY To Rs 97 Crore; Revenue Jumps 14%

Revenue from operations, or topline, increased 14.1% YoY to Rs 2,570 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 2,252 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Jubilant Food Q1 Result: Profit Rises 6% YoY To Rs 97 Crore; Revenue Jumps 14%
Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
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  • Jubilant FoodWorks' net profit rose 5.7% YoY to Rs 97.2 crore in Q1FY27
  • EBITDA increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 504 crore in Q1FY27
  • EBITDA margin was stable at 19.61% in Q1FY27 versus 19.58% in Q1FY26
Should I consider buying Jubilant FoodWorks shares right now?

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a steady set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit rose 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 97.2 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 92 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26).

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14.3% YoY to Rs 504 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 441 crore in Q1FY26.

Subsequently, the EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 19.61% in Q1, compared with 19.58% in the year-ago quarter.

On the bourses, Jubilant Food shares were trading 2.15% higher at Rs 495 per share around 2:30 pm. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 77,918 levels.

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