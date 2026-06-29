JSW Steel Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

JSW Steel Limited has announced the schedule for the declaration of first quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, June 29.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of JSW Steel's Q1FY27 results —

JSW Steel Q1FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Monday, the bank informed the exchanges that the earnings for Q1FY27 will be declared on Friday, July 17, 2026. The filing read, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, to consider, inter alia, the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of our Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026".

The results will be declared on July 17, 2026 post which the steelmakerwill hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q1 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters.

JSW Steel Q1FY27 Results Trading Window

The window for trading in securities of the company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026 to Sunday, July 19, 2026 (both days inclusive).

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JSW Steel Q1FY27 Dividend

The company has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

JSW Steel Q4FY26 Results

JSW Steel profit jumped more than seven-fold to Rs 16,370 on back of one-time gain in quarter ended March. This is in comparison to Rs 2,139 crore reported in the previous quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to Rs 51,180 crore from Rs 45,991 crore. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 8,634 crore, up 32.9% from Rs 6,496 crore in quarter ended March. While margin stood at 16.9% versus 14.1% in the previous quarter.

JSW Steel Share Price History

JSW Steel shares were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 1,230.7 apiece on Monday, June 29. The share price has advanced 5.68% on year-to-date basis, while in the last 12 months, the share price has risen 19.64%.

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