Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Energies, Tata Motors PV, HCL Technologies, Exide, Zaggle, Lodha Developers — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Exide Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,854.20)

Saurabh: Buy

Long term perspective, stock corrections give opportunity to buy stocks in staggered manner.

Valuations have reduced. Future outlook looks interesting.

Company is witnessing growth. Can buy at current market price.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 349.55)

Gaurav: Sell

Stock not looking good on charts.

Immediate near term stock is sliding to Rs 330 levels and therafter Rs 315 levels.

Reduce position or take a stop loss at Rs 340.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 199.95)

Gaurav: Sell

Don't find comfort in holding this stock.

Stock is clear-cut underperformer, clear destructor of investor wealth.

Get rid of it as soon as you can.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,093.20)

Ajit: Sell

HCL relatively looks better in IT pack.

The price performance has not done any major damage.

Stock is in the lower band, gradual decline may continue.

Avoid for short-term, for long-term, stock can see a rebound.

Exide Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 387.30)

Saurabh: Buy

Profit taking in metal prices is good for Exide.

Exide deals with copper goes into battery which is elevating some kind of pressure on margins.

Kind of a tactical buy.

Lodha Developers Ltd. (CMP: 937.50)

Ajit: Hold

Decent rebound in realty space.

Retesting upper band of consolidation range close to Rs 970-975.

Long-term averages close to Rs 1000, where stock might face resistance.

Can book partial profits if bought at lower levels.

Stop loss should be Rs 920.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, CG Power, Astral, Eternal, Yes Bank, IT Companies, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.