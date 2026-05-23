JK Cement Q4 Results: Profit Sinks 21%, Revenue Rises

JK Cement Ltd. saw its net profit decline 8% year-on-year, according to its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing fom the company on Saturday.

The firm's profit was at Rs 331 crore, in comparison to Rs 361 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue was up 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,887.5 crore, compared to Rs 3,581.2 crore, in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 10.8% year-on-year to Rs 682.7 crore, from Rs 765 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's Ebitda margin widened to 17.6% from 21.4%.

JK Cement Q4 FY26 Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit Down 8% At Rs. 330.9 crore Vs Rs. 361.3 crore

Revenue Up 8.5% At Rs. 3,887.5 crore Vs Rs. 3,581.2 crore

Ebitda Down 10.8% At Rs. 682.7 crore Vs Rs. 765 crore

Ebitda Margin At 17.6% Vs 21.4%

JK Cement Q3 FY26 Highlights

JK Cement's profit was down 8.6% at Rs. 173.6 crore, in comparison to Rs. 189.9 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue was up 18.2% year-on-year to Rs. 3,463 crore, compared to Rs. 2,930 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 13% year-on-year to Rs. 558 crore, from Rs. 492 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's Ebitda margin stood at 16.5% compared to 16.9%.

Share price of JK Cement Ltd. saw a 0.20% uptick to Rs 5,557.50 crore, at the end of the Friday's trade, compared to a 0.27% uptick in the NSE NIfty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Result Live Updates: JK Cement Profit Down 8%, Revenue Rises; NTPC Profit Zooms 38%

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