Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 2.5X, Revenue Soars

Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 more than doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

JFS posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 830 crore, compared to Rs 325 crore in the year-ago period. The company had a fair value gain on remeasurement of investment in JPBL of Rs 439.16 crore over the goodwill Rs 410.59 crore relating to acquisition of the arm by its parent.

Revenue from operations more than tripled to Rs 2,004 crore from Rs 619 crore in the corresponding period of the last quarter. The NBFC's assets under management (AUM) more than doubled to Rs 30,667 crore.

On the operational front, Jio Financial Services' asset management business reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 18,412 crore, up 21% sequentially, with liquid funds AUM crossing Rs 10,000 crore.

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Its Payment Solutions business recorded a total payment value (TPV) of Rs 19,208 crore, up 2.5 times year-on-year, while the Payments Bank's deposits rose 1.7 times to Rs 617 crore.

The company's insurance broking arm facilitated premiums worth Rs 238 crore, up 1.6 times year-on-year.

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Jio Financial Services Q1FY27 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 830 crore versus Rs 325 crore

Total income at Rs 2,004 crore versus Rs 619 crore

JFS Share Price

Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 0.40% lower at Rs 235.65 apiece on the NSE, this compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Thursday

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