ITC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy, HCLTech, Avenue Supermarts, L&T Technology, Wipro, and many more reporting their financial reports for the June quarter.

In addition to this, plenty of companies have announced the details regarding their upcoming earnings including cigarette-maker ITC Ltd.

ITC Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

ITC announced that its board of directors will meet on July 31, 2026 (Friday) to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Friday.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Friday, 31st July, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company along with the segment-wise revenue, results, assets and liabilities for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026," the regulatory filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on July 31, Friday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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ITC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had already informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for is closed from Wednesday July 1, 2026 till 48 hours following the declaration of the Q1 results.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

ITC Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not mention details regarding a post-earnings conference call in its filing.

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ITC Q4 FY26 Snapshot

ITC's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 5% year-on-year. The FMCG major posted a bottom-line of Rs 5469.74 crore from its continuing operations, compared to Rs 4874.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations slumped 7% to Rs 16,050 crore from Rs 17,249 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation rose over 7% to Rs 6,425 crore from Rs 5,987 crore. Margin expanded to 40% from 34.7% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

ITC Share Price

The stock settled 0.5% higher at Rs 280.70 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday. ITC's shares have fallen 30.35% year-to-date and 33.79% in the last 12 months.

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