ITC Hotels Q1 Results: Date, Trading Window, Share Price History And More

ITC Hotels Ltd. is set to hold a Board meeting this week to discuss and approve the financial results for the quarter ending June. This marks the first quarter of the current financial year 2026-27 and covers the April to June period.

ITC Hotels Q1 Results Date:

As per its filing with the stock exchanges, a meeting of ITC Hotels' Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, July 16. The Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 along with the consolidated segment-wise revenue, results, assets, and liabilities.

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ITC Hotels Q1 Trading Window:

The company has also announced the closure of the trading window for dealing in its shares, effective from July 1 for “Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives” under the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading Window will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the quarterly unaudited financial results to the stock exchanges.

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ITC Hotels Q1 Earnings Call:

The company has not yet released information related to the post earnings conference call in the exchange filing.

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ITC Hotels Q4FY26:

In Q4FY26, ITC Hotels reported revenue from operations up 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,254 crore from Rs 1,061 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA increased 13% YoY to Rs 466 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 37%, declining 168 basis points from 39% in the same quarter previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 23% YoY to Rs 317 crore compared with Rs 258 crore in Q4FY25.

ITC Hotels Share Price:

ITC Hotels' stock has remained largely flat over the last five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has gained around 21%, while it has declined about 5%–6% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down around 7%, while it has fallen about 21% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹261.62 on July 21, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹137.30 on March 30, 2026

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