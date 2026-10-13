IT Rebound To Extend? Infosys, Wipro ADRs Spike Up To 6% After Strong D-Street Show

Indian IT stocks staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. gaining over 4% on the NSE after their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) surged in US trade. The rally came amid improving sector sentiment, supported by strong earnings from HCL Technologies and easing concerns over US immigration policies.

The sharp gains in ADRs provided an additional boost to domestic shares, raising the question of whether the recovery in Indian IT stocks can extend into the coming sessions after recent pressure on the sector.

Infosys shares closed at Rs 1,062.10 on Tuesday, up Rs 42.10, or 4.13%, from the previous close. The stock opened at Rs 1,029 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,064.

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Wipro shares advanced 4.45% to Rs 169, gaining Rs 7.20 during the session. The stock opened at Rs 163.50 and touched a high of Rs 169, while the day's low stood at Rs 162.12.

In the US market, Infosys ADRs climbed around 6%, while Wipro ADRs advanced approximately 5%, according to the supplied market update. The gains followed a strong showing by Indian IT stocks on Dalal Street, with Infosys, Wipro and other sector peers among the session's gainers.

Strong earnings from HCL Technologies helped lift sentiment across the information technology sector. Gains in other heavyweight IT stocks, including Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra, added to the broader recovery.

Investor concerns over US immigration policies had weighed on Indian IT stocks. However, a clarification from NASSCOM highlighting that Indian companies have structurally reduced their dependence on H-1B visas and PERM labour certifications helped ease some of those concerns, according to the supplied market update.

The development also triggered short-covering after stocks came under pressure and approached their 52-week lows.

Another factor supporting the rebound was a potential rotation of funds towards traditional IT services stocks as enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending moderated. However, the sustainability of the recovery will depend on corporate earnings, client spending trends and the outlook for demand in key overseas markets.

Separately, Infosys Foundation announced that its Springboard Livelihood Program had enabled more than 2.5 lakh job offers across India, reaching halfway towards its target of creating five lakh job opportunities by 2030.

According to the Foundation, the programme has facilitated over 1.17 lakh job offers for graduates and more than 96,000 for undergraduates. It has also enabled over 1.25 lakh job offers for women and more than 1,000 for persons with disabilities.

Sumit Virmani, trustee at Infosys Foundation, said, “At Infosys Foundation, we believe the true success of education is not the number of people skilled, but the number of lives meaningfully transformed through employment.”

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Launched last year, the initiative connects young people with industry-relevant skilling opportunities through partnerships with 20 implementation organisations, including Nirmaan Organization, ICT Academy, Magic Bus, Centum Foundation and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India).

While the strong ADR performance and domestic gains have improved sentiment around Indian IT stocks, investors will watch upcoming earnings and management commentary for signs that the rebound can be sustained.

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