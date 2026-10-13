US Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 369 Points, Nasdaq Falls As Memory Stocks Slide

Wall Street traded mixed on Tuesday as gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average contrasted with losses in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, with investors assessing earnings from major US banks and a continued selloff in memory stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.77 points, or 0.71%, to 52,219.32 in early trading at 9:33 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 slipped 4.54 points, or 0.06%, to 7,802.70, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 105.575 points, or 0.39%, to 27,140.327, according to real-time index quotes.

The mixed performance came as traders weighed corporate earnings from major banks against renewed pressure on technology stocks following a sharp overnight decline in South Korea, which added to weakness across the memory-chip sector.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Chip Stocks Extend Selloff? SK Hynix, SanDisk, Micron Tumble In Pre-market Following China's Memory Push

The artificial intelligence trade remained under pressure, with memory stocks continuing their decline amid concerns about intensifying competition from Chinese companies.

Micron shares fell around 5%, while SK hynix dropped 6% and Western Digital declined 7%, according to the market update. The losses highlighted growing investor sensitivity to competitive pressures in the semiconductor industry, even as AI-related spending continues to shape market sentiment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.