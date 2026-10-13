Ircon International Shares Rise Over 4% After Winning Rs 862 Crore EPC Contract From East Central Railway

Shares of Ircon International Ltd. rose over 4% on Tuesday with stock trading at Rs 107.30 apiece after the company was awarded an EPC contract for track-related works in Bihar by the East Central Railway. The stock opened at Rs 107.60 and extended gains to touch Rs 111.68 apiece during the session.

The scope includes the supply of ballast and permanent way (P.Way) materials, along with laying and linking of tracks and other miscellaneous works designed for a 32.5-tonne axle load in the Gomoh-Koderma section of the Dhanbad Division and the Gaya-Son Nagar section of the DDU Division. The contract also covers the supply of various P.Way materials at Gaya in connection with the construction of the third and fourth lines of the Son Nagar-Andal Project.

The domestic contract, valued at Rs 862.46 crore, is to be executed within 365 days. The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 17,386.37 crore, compared with the previous market cap of Rs 17,484.19 crore. It has 94.05 crore shares outstanding.

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The stock is 43.01% below its 52-week high of Rs 186.44, recorded on Dec. 26, 2025, while trading 4.59% above its 52-week low of Rs 101.60, touched on Sept. 29, 2026.

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