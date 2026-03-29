IPO Listings This Week: CMPDI, Powerica, Sai Parenteral's, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar

The truncated week of March 30-April 2 will have only three trading days and four mainboard IPO listings. No new initial public offerings are scheduled during the week.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. will list on March 30 and Powerica Ltd., Sai Parenteral's Ltd. and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Ltd. will make their entries on April 2.

CMPDI

On Monday, Coal India Ltd. subsidiary Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. will debut on the NSE and BSE. The issue price is Rs 172 per share. The IPO raised Rs 1,842 crore under an offer for sale by the parent company.

Central Mine Planning IPO bidding was held between March 20 and March 24 and was fully subscribed. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.48 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 35%. Retail investors booked their quota 33%.

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Powerica

Powerica IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,100 crore with a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and offer for sale of Rs 400 crore. The issue price is Rs 395 per share. The subscription was open between March 24 and March 27 and fully booked.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 4.74 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 47%. Retail investors booked their quota 16%.

Powerica is a power solutions company specialising in diesel generator sets (DG sets) for main and backup use.

Sai Parenteral's

Sai Parenteral's IPO was a book build issue of Rs 409 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 285 crore and offer for sale of Rs 124 crore. The bidding was open from March 24 to March 27. The public issue was subscribed 12% in the retail category, 1.73 times in QIB, and 2.45 times in the NII category.

Proceeds from the IPO will support the firm's expansion, particularly in strengthening its global formulations business and expanding its Contract Development and manufacturing organisation capabilities across both injectable products and oral solid dosage formulations.

The issue price for the IPO is Rs 392.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar held its IPO between March 24 and March 27 for a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore. The public issue was subscribed 1.44 times in the retail category, 1.18 times in QIB, and 13.40 times in the NII category.

The company processes and exports basmati rice under its flagship brand, Aeroplane. Other brands include La-Taste, Alibaba, and World Cup.

The issue price is Rs 212 per share.

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