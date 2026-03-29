Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Intellius Recode Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Rs 117 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Intellius Recode is a technology solutions provider focused on enabling digital transformation for enterprise clients.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Intellius Recode Files DRHP With SEBI To Raise Rs 117 Crore Via Fresh Issue
Picture used for representational purpose only.
Photo: Envato

Intellius Recode Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 117 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.9 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the development of its digital workers, payment of sub-contracting fees related to their development, and for general corporate purposes.

Intellius Recode is a technology solutions provider focused on enabling digital transformation for enterprise clients. It offers services across technology consulting and artificial intelligence-led solutions, including its proprietary "Agentic AI"-based digital workers.

Its technology consulting vertical includes services like data and analytics, enterprise robotic process automation, integration, development and operations, quality assurance, and digital commerce solutions.

The company's digital workers are AI-enabled software products designed to function as virtual employees, capable of executing defined business processes by interacting with enterprise systems, data and workflows across front, mid and back-office operations. Inga Ventures is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Vijay Releases List Of TVK Candidates, Leader To Contest From Perambur, Trichy East

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Vijay Releases List Of TVK Candidates, Leader To Contest From Perambur, Trichy East

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source