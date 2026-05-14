SKF India Announces Rs 40 Per Share Final Dividend — Check Key Details

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday. The company has fixed Friday, July 3, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the AGM and dividend payout, if declared at the meeting.

The announcement came alongside key management changes. Aashi Arora has resigned as Interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 14, 2026. The board has approved the appointment of Mayank Holani as Chief Financial Officer of the company, also effective May 14, 2026.

SKF India (Industrial) also reported a weak quarterly performance, slipping into a net loss of Rs 19.7 crore compared with a profit of Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue declined 51% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore from Rs 1,213 crore. Operating performance also weakened sharply, with Ebitda falling 88.3% to Rs 33.2 crore from Rs 284 crore.

The Ebitda margin contracted to 5.6%, compared with 23.4% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting significant pressure on profitability. Investors will closely track management commentary at the AGM for demand outlook and margin recovery signals.

SKF India (Industrial) Q4 Results

Net Loss Of Rs 19.7 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 203 Cr YoY

Revenue [RD] 51% At Rs 595 crore Vs Rs 1,213 crore YoY

Ebitda [RD] 88.3% At Rs 33.2 crore Vs Rs 284 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 5.6% Vs 23.4% YoY

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