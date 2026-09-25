Moneyview vs A-One Steels IPO GMP: Which Has Higher Listing Gain?

Moneyview IPO is commanding the higher GMP among the two issues, indicating an implied listing premium of around 45.59%, while A-One Steels IPO is also trading at a premium in the grey market. Both IPOs opened for subscription on September 24 and will remain open until September 28.

The public issues of Moneyview and A-One Steels opened for subscription on Sept. 24 and will close on Sept. 28. Investors are closely tracking their potential listing performance.

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Moneyview Rs 15.5 Rs 34 Rs 49.5 45.59% A-One Steels Rs 49 Rs 405 Rs 454 12.10%

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

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Moneyview IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for Moneyview IPO was Rs 15.5 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Based on the upper price band of Rs 34, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 49.5, signalling an implied listing gain of 45.59%.

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Moneyview IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of Moneyview has been subscribed 1.44 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, the second day of bidding.

Moneyview IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: Moneyview IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,091.68 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore.

Moneyview IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,091.68 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore. Key Dates: Opened for subscription on Sept. 24, the IPO will close on Sept. 28. The share allotment for the Moneyview IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 29, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 1.

Opened for subscription on Sept. 24, the IPO will close on Sept. 28. The share allotment for the Moneyview IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 29, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 1. Price Band & Lot Size: The price band is set between Rs 32 and Rs 34 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 441 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band.

The price band is set between Rs 32 and Rs 34 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 441 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band. Lead Manager & Registrar: Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Also Read: Moneyview IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

A-One Steels IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for A-One Steels IPO was Rs 49 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Based on the upper price band of Rs 405, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 454, signalling an implied listing gain of 12.10%.

A-One Steels IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO of A-One Steels has been subscribed 0.58 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, the second day of bidding.

A-One Steels IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure: A-One Steels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 405 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and offer for sale of 12.35 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore.

A-One Steels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 405 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and offer for sale of 12.35 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore. Key Dates: The IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 24 and will close on Sept. 28. The allotment for the A-One Steels IPO is expected to be finalized on Sept. 29, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 1.

The IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 24 and will close on Sept. 28. The allotment for the A-One Steels IPO is expected to be finalized on Sept. 29, with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct. 1. Price Band & Lot Size: A-One Steels IPO has set issue price band at Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share. The lot size for an application is 37 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (based on upper price).

A-One Steels IPO has set issue price band at Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share. The lot size for an application is 37 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,985 (based on upper price). Lead Manager & Registrar: PL Capital Markets Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Also Read: A-One Steels India IPO Day 1: Check Price Band, GMP, Other Key Details

Moneyview vs A-One Steels IPO GMP: Which Has Higher Implied Listing Gain?

Based purely on the latest GMP, Moneyview has an implied listing premium of approximately 45.59%, while A-One Steels has an implied premium of about 12.10%.

Based on the latest GMP and respective lot sizes, the GMP-implied premium per lot is:

Moneyview: Rs 6,835.5 per lot (Rs 15.5 GMP × 441 shares)

Rs 6,835.5 per lot (Rs 15.5 GMP × 441 shares) A-One Steels: Rs 1813 per lot (Rs 49 GMP × 37 shares)

It is important to note that grey market premiums (GMP) do not represent official data and can change before listing. So, investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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