IndiGo Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Sees 31% Upside Despite Margin Pressure, Fuel Cost Headwinds — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Despite continued near-term headwinds from the Middle East airspace disruptions, high fuel costs, INR depreciation, and higher damp-lease exposure, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal remains confident in Interglobe Aviation Ltd.'s growth strategy, anchored by India's strong domestic demand base and steadily expanding international network.

Looking ahead, gradual normalisation of international operations, easing Pratt & Whitney-related groundings, fleet expansion (including A321XLR-led international deployment), and resilient demand trends are expected to support performance recovery over the coming quarters, believes the brokerage.

Accordingly Motilal Oswal estimates a compound annual growth rate of 13%/47% in revenue/Ebitdar over FY26-28 and values the stock at 10x FY28E Ebitdar to arrive at a target price of Rs 6,580, implying a potential upside of 31%, and reiterates Buy rating on IndiGo.

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Mosl Indigo Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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