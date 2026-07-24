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Infosys Q1 Results Trigger Rating Downgrade, Target Price Cut By Dolat Capital — Buy, Sell or Hold?

Noting revenue miss in Q1, trimming of guidance at upper end by 50 basis points, and measured commentary, the brokerage lowers the IT major's revenue estimates by 1.9%/2.4%.

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Infosys Q1 Results Trigger Rating Downgrade, Target Price Cut By Dolat Capital — Buy, Sell or Hold?
Infosys reported constant currency revenue growth of 1% QoQ in Q1 FY27, missing Dolat Capital's estimate of 1.8%.
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Dolat Capital Report

Infosys Ltd. shares may remain in focus after brokerage firm Dolat Capital downgraded its rating on the IT services major to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' and slashed its target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,550 following a softer-than-expected June-quarter performance and a moderation in FY27 revenue growth guidance.

The brokerage noted that Infosys reported constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 1% QoQ in Q1 FY27, missing its estimate of 1.8%. The revenue miss was largely attributed to lower volumes, the termination of a client program in the Energy, Utilities and Resources (EURS) segment, and weaker contribution from a large manufacturing client in Europe.

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Dolat Capital Infosys.pdf
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ALSO READ: Infosys Bets On Rupee Tailwind, 'Project Maximus' To Shield Margins From Upcoming Salary Hikes

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