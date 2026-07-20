India Cements Share Price Falls 6% Despite Returning To Profit In Q1

Shares of India Cements fell after the opening bell on Monday, July 20 even as the company reported profit in the April to June quarter of fiscal 2027.

India Cements share price declined around 6% to Rs 383 apiece. The scrip was trading 4.11% down by 9:36 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was 0.65% down.

The cement maker reported profit of Rs 26.9 crore in Q1FY27 against loss of Rs 133 crore in the same period previous year, majorly led by a significant improvement in operating performance and a reduction in one-time losses. Revenue dropped 0.6% to Rs 1,019 crore in the quarter against Rs 1,025 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA surged 84.5% to Rs 155 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 84 crore in Q1FY26, while EBITDA margin stood at 15.2%. The company reported one-time loss of Rs 25.3 crore in the April to June quarter against loss of Rs 124 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

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