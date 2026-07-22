HFCL Q1 Results: Telco Gear Maker Swings To Profit; Revenue Up Multifold On Data Centre Demand

HFCL Ltd. swung to a record profit of Rs 229 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026- compared to a loss of Rs 32.2 crore in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's revenue saw a 119.9% increase to Rs 1,915 crore year-on-year, from Rs 871 crore.

This notable growth in revenue was due to ramping demand for AI data centres as well as an increase in exports, according to reports. The telecom equipment maker doubled it revenue guidance fo FY27 to 40%.

HFCL Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit at Rs 229 crore vs loss of Rs 32.2 crore

Revenue up 119.9% at Rs 1,915 crore vs Rs 871 crore

Ebitda at Rs 414 crore vs Rs 28.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 21.6% vs 3.3%

The firm is also planning to set up a unit for data centre connectivity products. This project has an estimated capital outlay of Rs 215 crore.

HFCL Stock Price Movement

HFCL Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.03% downturn to Rs 217.90, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.79% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 222.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 217.97. During today's trading session, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 214.11 to Rs 228.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 59.82 and a high of Rs 229.50. On the performance front, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. share price is up 173.10% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of HFCL is Rs 11,063.86 crore , with a P/E ratio of 85.37.

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