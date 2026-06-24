HDFC Bank Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank has announced the schedule for the declaration of first quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Tuesday, June 23.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of HDFC Bank's Q1FY27 results —

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the bank informed the exchanges that the earnings for Q1FY27 will be declared on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The filing read, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter ending June 30, 2026."

The results will be declared on July 18, 2026 post which the bank will hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q1 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 Results Trading Window

The window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, June 24, 2026 to Monday, July 20, 2026 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank's share dealing code.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 Dividend

The lender has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with first quarter results.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results

HDFC Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Saturday, April 18, reporting a rise of 9.1% in standalone net profit of Rs 19,221 crore, compared to Rs 17,616.14 crore compared to the corresponding period last year. HDFC Bank also declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26.

Net interest income rose 3.2% to Rs 33,082 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 32,066 crore in the year-ago period. Advances rose 12% in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven mainly by retail loans including mortgages and personal debt. Total deposits rose 14.4%.

HDFC Bank Share Price History

HDFC shares closed 1.49% lower at Rs 774.65 apiece on Tuesday, June 23. The share price has fallen 21.85% on year-to-date basis, while in the last three months, the share price has risen 1.27%.

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