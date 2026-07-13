HCLTech Shares In Focus Today As Street Awaits Q1 Results, Dividend Announcements

Shares of HCLTech Ltd. will remain in focus on Monday as the company is set to announce its June quarter results along with interim dividend later in the day. The stock ended 1.2% higher on Friday.

The results come as investors look for signs of demand trends, margin performance and hiring activity at one of India's largest information technology services companies. Street estimates point to modest sequential growth in revenue and profit, while margins are expected to improve slightly.

According to Bloomberg estimates, HCLTech's consolidated revenue is expected to rise 2% quarter-on-quarter, while net profit is also projected to increase 2%.

HCLTech Q1 Preview (Bloomberg Estimates, Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue seen 2% higher at Rs 34,326 crore versus Rs 33,684 crore

EBIT seen 5% higher at Rs 5,808 crore versus Rs 5,553 crore

EBIT Margin seen at 16.97 % versus 16.48%

Profit seen 2% higher at Rs 4,529 crore versus Rs 4,446 crore.

Also Read: HCLTech Q1 Preview: Modest Revenue, Profit Growth Expected With Stable Margin

HCLTech Share Price Performance

HCLTech shares have gained more than 5% over the past month but remain down 28.75% since the start of 2026. Over the same period, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 7.4%.

The stock has traded between Rs 1,030 and Rs 1,780.10 over the past 12 months.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,16,820.4 crore at the close of Friday's session. Its price-to-earnings ratio was 18.97.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, NTPC, HCL Tech, Power Finance Corp, NTPC, Reliance Infra And NMDC

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