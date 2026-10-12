HCLTech Shares Rise Ahead Of Q2 Results; Here's What To Expect

HCLTech In Focus: HCLTech shares rose as much as 1.93% on Monday to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,237.75 ahead of the company's September quarter results announcement.

At 9:25 am, HCLTech, also known as HCL Technologies, was trading 0.2% higher at Rs 1,216.70 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at around 72,470.

Investors are tracking the IT major's Q2 FY27 performance, with revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary likely to be key focus areas.

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According to Bloomberg estimates, HCLTech's revenue is expected to rise 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 35,547 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 34,579 crore in the June quarter. Net profit is projected to increase 5.4% to Rs 4,875 crore, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to grow 7.1% to Rs 6,243 crore.

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EBIT margin is forecast to expand by 70 basis points to 17.56%, from 16.86% in the previous quarter.

Key Things To Watch

Investors will closely monitor constant currency (CC) revenue growth, which is expected to come in at 2.5% to 3%, including an estimated 0.8% contribution from inorganic growth. Commentary on artificial intelligence (AI) revenue, wage hikes, demand conditions and the engineering and research and development (ER&D) business will also be in focus.

Deal wins and total contract value (TCV) will be another key monitorable. Bloomberg estimates peg TCV at $3 billion to $3.5 billion, compared with $2.4 billion in Q1 FY27.

HCLTech's advanced AI revenue will also draw attention after reaching $171 million in Q1 FY27, marking 10.6% quarter-on-quarter growth and accounting for 4.7% of quarterly revenue.

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