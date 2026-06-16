HCLTech Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, And More

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s board of directors will be holding a meeting on July 13 for the consideration of their results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, along with the second interim dividend for the same period.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2026 to consider amongst others: 1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. 2) Declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27," HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

This news comes after the company's Rs 1,427 crore investment in AI startup Sarvam AI. The move is intended to consolidate the firm's long-term position in the emerging sovereign AI i lieu of spurring immediate revenue growth, according to Managing Director and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) C Vijayakumar.

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Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vijayakumar stated the partnership was powered by strategic relevance and future growth opportunities. He stated that the deal would have only a limited impact on HCLTech's revenue in FY27.

HCLTech is a global technology company that employs over 2,26,300 people across 60 countries. Industries it caters to include financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, high tech, and semiconductor. Here's everything you need to know about HCLTech's Q4FY26 results schedule.

HCLTech Q4 Results

HCL Technologies announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Tuesday, April 21, reporting a rise of 10% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,488 crore, compared to Rs 4,076 crore in the preceding December quarter. The leading information technology (IT) major's revenue from operations stood nearly flat on the quarter at Rs 33,981 crore.

The Noida-headquartered company had declared a dividend of Rs 24 per share for the face value of Rs 2 each for FY27.

HCLTech Share Price History

Share price of HCL Tech saw a 3.55% increase to Rs 1,150 at the end of the day's trade, in comparison to a 0.57% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 1,141.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,119.30. During today's trading session, HCL Technologies Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,137.50 to Rs 1,161.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,089.50 and a high of Rs 1,780.10. On the performance front, HCL Technologies Ltd. share price is down 32.73% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of HCL Technologies Ltd. is Rs 4.02 Lakh Crore, with a P/E ratio of 18.35.

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