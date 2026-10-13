HCL Tech Dividend Explained: Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And Other Details - What Investors Should Know

HCL Technologies Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed Oct. 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout, while the payment date has been set for Oct. 26, 2026.

The company's last 12-month dividend payout stands at Rs 60 per share, representing 88.6% of its net income, according to the management.

The dividend announcement comes alongside HCLTech's September quarter results, with the company reporting sequential growth in revenue, net profit, and operating profit, along with an expansion in operating margins.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HCLTech Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 12

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for shares with a face value of Rs 2, for fiscal 2027.

The company has set Oct. 16, 2026, as the record date for the dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive the payout on Oct. 26, 2026, according to the company's exchange filing.

HCLTech's last 12-month dividend payout of Rs 60 per share highlights its distribution to shareholders. The management said that they are “distributing 88.6% of our net income.”

HCLTech Dividend Record Date And Payment Date

HCLTech has fixed Oct. 16, 2026, as the record date for the interim dividend. The record date determines which shareholders qualify for the payout. Investors whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners on the record date will be eligible, subject to applicable rules.

Investors should account for the stock market's settlement cycle when determining the last date to buy shares to qualify for the dividend.

The payment of the dividend will be made on Oct. 26, 2026. Eligible shareholders should ensure their bank account and demat account details are up to date to avoid delays in receiving the dividend.

HCLTech Dividend: Key Details

Particulars Details Dividend type Interim dividend Dividend amount Rs 12 per equity share Face value Rs 2 per share Financial year FY27 Record date Oct. 16, 2026 Payment date Oct. 26, 2026 Last 12-month dividend payout Rs 60 per share Net income distributed 88.6%

HCLTech Q2 Results At A Glance

HCLTech saw an 11% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore, against Rs 4,624 crore recorded in the previous quarter, also exceeding the Street estimate of Rs 4,875 crore.

Revenue rose to Rs 35,620 crore from Rs 34,579 crore, exceeding the Street estimate of Rs 35,547 crore.

Earnings before interest and tax increased 10.9% to Rs 6,465 crore from Rs 5,831 crore, and even beat the estimate of Rs 6,243 crore. The Ebit margin expanded to 18.1% from 16.7%, also coming in above the estimate of 17.56%.

Investors will track HCLTech's share price movement following the dividend announcement and quarterly results, alongside the company's operating performance and future shareholder payouts.

Also Read: HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Announces Second Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.