Groww Shares Hit All Time High, Surge Over 6% On NSE

Shares of Biilionbrains Garage Ventures, Groww's parent company surged over 6% to hit an all time share price on Friday, April 10 supported by strong volumes.

Groww shares advanced 6.34% intraday, trading at Rs 198.5 apiece on NSE. The scrip was trading 4.41% higher by 1:19 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.96%.

(This is a developing story.)

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