Groww Q4 Results Next Week: Check Board Meeting Date, Earnings Call Details And More

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., which operates online stock broker Groww, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on April 20. This meeting will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026. With these results, Groww will share insights about its performance for the January to March period of FY26. After the results, it will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.

Groww Q4 Results Date

In an exchange filing, Groww announced: "Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 20, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026."

Groww Q4 Results Trading Window

The company also confirmed that the trading window for its shares remains closed from April 1, 2026, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are declared. This step is meant to follow SEBI regulations on preventing insider trading.

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Groww Q4 Results Earnings Call

Following the announcement of results, the company will hold an earnings call where management will discuss financial performance, business growth, and future outlook. "This is to intimate that the Company will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, April 20, 2026, at 04:00 p.m. (IST) to discuss the Audited Financial Results," it announced.

Pre-registration link for the call here.

Groww Quaterly Results: Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

In Q3FY26, Groww's consolidated income rose to Rs 1,261 crore from Rs 1,004 crore in Q3FY25. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased to Rs 741 crore from Rs 598 crore. However, profit after tax declined to Rs 547 crore from Rs 757 crore in the same period last year. The company's total customer assets stood at Rs 3 trillion as of December 31, 2025.

Groww Share Price History

Over the last five sessions trading sessions, Groww share price has risen by 3.40%. In the past month, it surged 22.04%, while over six months, it has climbed 51.79%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 28.36%, and it has delivered an impressive 51.79% return over the past one year. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 214.36 on April 16, 2026, on NSE, and its 52-week low of Rs 112.00 on Nov. 12, 2025. Groww shares ended 1.79% lower at Rs 199.35 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.65% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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