Gold, Silver Prices On April 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates script a sharp comeback on Thursday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased, triggering a broader relief rally across global financial markets. Gold maintained strong gains as improved global risk sentiment, along with a pullback in US dollar and crude oil prices, boosted demand for precious metals, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,51,790 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,40,760 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $4,715.10 an ounce at 6:49 a.m. Singapore time, (4:09 a.m. IST). Silver fell 0.4% to $73.82 as per Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,51,510 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,51,310. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,51,250.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,51,950 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,51,750 and Rs 1,51,630 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,40,320 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,39,910 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,41,020 and Rs 2,40,700 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,40,510 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,40,000.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,510

Delhi: Rs 1,51,250

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,630

Chennai: Rs 1,51,950

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,750

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,310

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,40,320

Delhi: Rs 2,39,910

Bengaluru: Rs 2,40,510

Chennai: Rs 2,41,020

Hyderabad: Rs 2,40,700

Kolkata: Rs 2,40,000

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