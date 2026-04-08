Gold, Silver Prices On April 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates in India rose slightly and silver prices in India declined on Wednesday. The current US-Israel-Iran ceasefire has provided some relief, but it is conditional and fragile. Bullion markets are expected to remain volatile as investors track developments in the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire deal, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,50,600 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,31,590 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 3% to $4,849.01 an ounce as of 8:02 a.m. in Singapore. Silver gained 5.4% to $76.92, as per Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,50,130. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,50,070.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,50,770 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,50,570 and Rs 1,50,450 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,31,170 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,30,770 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,31,840 and Rs 2,31,540 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,31,350 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,30,860.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,50,330

Delhi: Rs 1,50,070

Bengaluru: Rs 1,50,450

Chennai: Rs 1,50,770

Hyderabad: Rs 1,50,570

Kolkata: Rs 1,50,130

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,31,170

Delhi: Rs 2,30,770

Bengaluru: Rs 2,31,350

Chennai: Rs 2,31,840

Hyderabad: Rs 2,31,540

Kolkata: Rs 2,30,860

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