Gold, Silver Price Today, March 30: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates and silver rates rose on Monday led by improved geopolitical sentiment that contributed to a decline in oil prices. Precious metal prices are expected to remain in a corrective phase this week as investors track geopolitical developments in the Middle East and key macroeconomic data from major economies for fresh direction, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,47,310 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,28,380 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,436.63 an ounce at 8:42 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 1.9% to $68.43 as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,47,050 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,46,850. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,46,790.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,47,470 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,47,280 and Rs 1,47,160 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,27,970 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,27,580 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,28,630 and Rs 2,28,330 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,28,150 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,27,670.

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Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,47,050

Delhi: Rs 1,46,790

Bengaluru: Rs 1,47,160

Chennai: Rs 1,47,470

Hyderabad: Rs 1,47,280

Kolkata: Rs 1,46,850

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,27,970

Delhi: Rs 2,27,580

Bengaluru: Rs 2,28,150

Chennai: Rs 2,28,630

Hyderabad: Rs 2,28,330

Kolkata: Rs 2,27,670

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