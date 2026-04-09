Bulk Deal: GDN Ventures Acquires 1.37% Stake In Gaudium IVF

GDN Ventures, a Rajasthan-based LLP, picked up a 1.37% equity stake in fertility specialist Gaudium IVF and Women Health through bulk deals on Thursday.

Shares of Gaudium IVF jumped over 13% amid heavy trading volumes during market hours, possibly after the transaction. Since its market debut on Feb. 27, the stock has risen nearly 13% from its initial issue price of Rs 79.

The stock closed 13.6% higher at Rs 89.99 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.93% decline in the Nifty index.

The stake, representing 10 lakh shares, was purchased for Rs 8.58 crore at an average price of Rs 85.84 per share by GDN Ventures' partners, Gaurav and Neelima Karnawat.

In the meantime, Arihant Capital Markets bought 3.98 lakh shares, or an approximate 0.9% stake in pharma company Sai Parenterals for Rs 16.84 crore, at a price of Rs 423.13 per share. The stock ended 0.23% higher at Rs 422.7 on the NSE.

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Movement was also seen in Striders Impex, which slipped 0.67% to Rs 67, and Marushika Technology, which climbed 1.63% to reach Rs 99.55.

Singapore's Longthrive Capital VCC, via its Trendview Capital Fund, sold 1.37 lakh shares of Striders Impex at Rs 67 per share (worth Rs 92.19 lakh) and divested 43,200 shares of Marushika Technology at Rs 97.9 per share, adding up to a total of Rs 42.29 crore.

Finally, a 6.85% surge was also noted in shares of Expo Engineering and Projects which rose as high as Rs 69.9 on the BSE.

Minerva Ventures Fund has acquired 6 lakh shares or 2.6% stake for Rs 4.19 crore at Rs 69.88 each in the company, while Niraalie Meynon sold 5.75 lakh shares (2.52% stake) at Rs 69.9 per share, valued at Rs 4.01 crore.

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