Gandhar Oil Shares Jump To 20% Upper Circuit After Robust Q1 Results

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit the 20% upper circuit on July 23 after the manufacturer of specialty oils, lubricants and petroleum derivatives reported a strong sequential performance for the June quarter.

Gandhar Oil Refinery Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.

Revenue up 91.8% at Rs 1,732 crore versus Rs 903 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 46 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 16.2% versus 5.1%.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore for Q1FY27, sharply higher than Rs 44.13 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 1,591 crore from Rs 929 crore, while EBITDA nearly quadrupled to Rs 249.2 crore from Rs 65.5 crore over the same period.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA margin expanding to 15.7% from 7% in the previous quarter, reflecting stronger profitability.

Management said the company has historically delivered 8-11% volume growth and expects to sustain that trajectory going forward. Gandhar Oil currently exports to more than 100 countries, while its personal care business emerged as the best-performing segment in the June quarter, management added.

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