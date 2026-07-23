Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gandhar Oil Shares Jump To 20% Upper Circuit After Robust Q1 Results

Management said the company has historically delivered 8-11% volume growth and expects to sustain that trajectory going forward.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gandhar Oil Shares Jump To 20% Upper Circuit After Robust Q1 Results

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit the 20% upper circuit on July 23 after the manufacturer of specialty oils, lubricants and petroleum derivatives reported a strong sequential performance for the June quarter.

Gandhar Oil Refinery Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.
  • Revenue up 91.8% at Rs 1,732 crore versus Rs 903 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 46 crore.
  • Ebitda Margin at 16.2% versus 5.1%.
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore for Q1FY27, sharply higher than Rs 44.13 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 1,591 crore from Rs 929 crore, while EBITDA nearly quadrupled to Rs 249.2 crore from Rs 65.5 crore over the same period.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA margin expanding to 15.7% from 7% in the previous quarter, reflecting stronger profitability.

Management said the company has historically delivered 8-11% volume growth and expects to sustain that trajectory going forward. Gandhar Oil currently exports to more than 100 countries, while its personal care business emerged as the best-performing segment in the June quarter, management added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

BMC Canteen At Headquarters In Mumbai Sealed After FDA's Crackdown; Contractor Fined Rs 50,000

BMC Canteen At Headquarters In Mumbai Sealed After FDA's Crackdown; Contractor Fined Rs 50,000

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com