FPIs Stay Net Sellers As Ceasefire Uncertainty Returns

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers for the 27th day and offloaded stake worth Rs 1,711 crore even after the ceasefire was declared. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 29th day as they bought shares worth Rs 956 crore.

So far this week FPIs have offloaded equity worth Rs 21,382 crore and domestic institutional investors bought stake worth Rs 21,193 crore. Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 29,425 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 29,275 crore. The spike in FPI selling came as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space. However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

ALSO READ: Nifty, Sensex Resume Declines As Ceasefire Uncertainty Returns

In the last month they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April so far they have offloaded stake worth Rs 46,149 crore. In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.77 lakh crore.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines on Thursday after one-day breather, tracking weak global cues on uncertainty around the ceasefire and reports of renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.9% lower to settle near 23,780 and the BSE Sensex slumped 1.2% or over 900 points to close marginally above 76,630.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.