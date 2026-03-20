FPI Outflows So Far In March Highest Since October 2024

So far in March foreign portfolio investors sold equity worth Rs 88,180 crore, according to data on NSDL. While there are still seven more working days for the market, this is the highest selling in a month since October 2024.

This comes after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities in February. However the escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

On Friday, stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th consecutive day despite a positive close for Nifty and Sensex. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 5,518 crore, according to data on NSE. However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 18th day as they bought shares worth Rs 5,706 crore.

ALSO READ: Rupee Slides 82 Paise To Close At 93.71 Against US Dollar

This week FPIs have offloaded stake worth Rs 29,897 crore, while DIIs bought stake worth Rs 30,641 crore.

Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 35,053 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 37,740 crore. The spike in FPI selling came as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmark Nifty ended higher on Friday, but registered their fourth consecutive weekly declines. The BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to close above 74,500, while the NSE Nifty 50 increased 0.5% to settle near 23,100. Intraday, Intraday, the 30-stock index rose as much as 1,000 points and the 50-share index rose as much as 1.5% to 23,345. For the week, Sensex and Nifty declined 0.04% and 0.2% each.

Meanwhile, Rupee weakened further and fell below 93 a dollar in the trade. The currency continued to depreciate after touching fresh record lows earlier in the session and ended at 93.70 against the greenback.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.