Five Stocks To Buy Today: RR Kabel, MRPL, CCL Products, And More I October 15

R R Kabel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,660.00) Jigar Shantilal Patel Senior Manager - Equity Technical Research Anand Rathi share and stock broker, identified a buying opportunity in the cables and wires manufacturer space. He recommended a Buy on RR Kabel in a range of Rs 2,660 to Rs 2,640, setting a target of Rs 2,770, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 2,570. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 185.35) Jigar also sees strong momentum in oil and gas sector space. He recommended a buy on MRPL, advising investors to accumulate the stock between Rs 185 to Rs 180 for an upside target of Rs 202, implying a potential upside of 9%. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 170. ALSO READ | Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, HDB Financial, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Consumer, CEAT, Hyundai Motor & More Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 742.20) Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, sees positive price action in the breweries and distilleries space. He recommended a buy on Allied Blenders at Rs 733 for a target ranging between Rs 755 to Rs 770, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 710. ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 15 Reliance Industries Ltd. (CMP Rs 1,174.60) Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One has recommend to buy RIL for Rs 1,170, setting a target price of Rs 1,200. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,150. CCL Products (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,104.00) Osho Krishan also sees buying opportunity in CCL Products. He recommends to enter the stock at Rs 1,100 for a target price of Rs 1,150, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,070 to manage downside risk. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.