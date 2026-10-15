Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, HDB Financial, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Consumer, CEAT, Hyundai Motor & More

Shares of BHEL, HDB Financial Services, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Consumer, CEAT, Emmvee Photovoltaic, ICICI Lombard, MRPL and Hathway Cable will be in focus on Wednesday, October 14, after the companies announced their September-quarter results. Among other stocks, Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, Shriram Finance, Lloyds Metals and Mphasis will be in focus following key corporate developments.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Earnings
BHEL Q2
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- Net Profit at Rs 821 crore vs Rs 375 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 9,300 crore vs Rs 7,512 crore, up 23.8% YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 1,026 crore vs Rs 581 crore, up 76.7% YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11% vs 7.7% YoY
HDB Financial Q2
- Net Profit at Rs 780 crore vs Rs 581 crore, up 34.3% YoY
- Revenue at Rs 5,005 crore vs Rs 4,545 crore, up 10.1% YoY
- To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 2/Share
Tata Technologies Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 171 crore vs Rs 181 crore, down 5.2% QoQ
- Revenue at Rs 1,699 crore vs Rs 1,665 crore, up 2% QoQ
- EBIT at Rs 219 crore vs Rs 222 crore, down 1.2% QoQ
- EBIT Margin at 12.9% vs 13.3% QoQ
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Bajaj Consumer Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 70.2 crore vs Rs 42.3 crore, up 65.9% YoY
- Revenue at Rs 333 crore vs Rs 265 crore, up 25.5% YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 82.3 crore vs Rs 47.8 crore, up 72.1% YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 24.7% vs 18% YoY
CEAT Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 112 crore vs Rs 186 crore, down 39.8% YoY
- Revenue at Rs 4,762 crore vs Rs 3,773 crore, up 26.2% YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 457 crore vs Rs 503 crore, down 9.1% YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 9.6% vs 13.3% YoY
Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 382 crore vs Rs 238 crore, up 60.5% YoY
- Revenue at Rs 1,576 crore vs Rs 1,131 crore, up 39.3% YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 556 crore vs Rs 399 crore, up 39.3% YoY
- EBITDA Margin Flat at 35.3% YoY
ICICI Lombard Q2
- Net Profit at Rs 946 crore vs Rs 820 crore, up 15.4% YoY
- Net Premium Earned at Rs 6,652 crore vs Rs 5,652 crore, up 17.7% YoY
- To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 7/Share
MRPL Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 1,901 crore vs Rs 946 crore QoQ
- Revenue at Rs 32,516 crore vs Rs 38,254 crore, down 15.1% QoQ
- EBITDA at Rs 3,279 crore vs Rs 1,317 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 3.4% QoQ
- One-Time Loss of Rs 119 crore vs Gain of Rs 472 crore QoQ
Hathway Cable Q2 Cons
- Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 18.3 crore, down 44.1% YoY
- Revenue at Rs 567.5 crore vs Rs 536.7 crore, up 5.7% YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 58.7 crore vs Rs 80.9 crore, down 27.4% YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 10.4% vs 15.1% YoY
Stocks In News
Trident - Rahul Roongta re-joins as group CFO.
Shriram Finance - Denies reports of MUFG acquiring a majority control stake, calling the reports speculative.
NIIT - Appoints Anish Kumar Sarkar as CEO; Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar resigns as CEO.
Lloyds Metals - To raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and $130 million via dollar-denominated notes.
IFGL Refractories - Terminates Marvel joint venture agreement after Marvel failed to infuse capital; company retains 100% stake in the JV.
Hyundai Motor - Inaugurates manufacturing unit in Talegaon, Pune; plans to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore at the plant in phases. Current annual production capacity stands at 1.7 lakh units, with plans to expand it to 3.2 lakh units by 2030.
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Enviro Infra - Gets EPC order worth Rs 228 crore from Arie Energy for the development of a 100 MW Ajani wind power project; order to be executed by July 2027.
Servotech Renewable - Two company employees arrested in connection with a Rs 2-2.5 crore fraud investigation.
Godavari Biorefineries - Patent application titled '5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione', related to cancer treatment, granted.
NLC India - Arm wins bid for a 50 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Hooghly.
Mphasis - Income Tax Department revises tax demand to Rs 2,418 crore from Rs 2,287 crore; receives rectification order from Bengaluru tax body.
Morepen Laboratories - Gets Rs 118 crore tax relief from the Himachal High Court against the Shimla GST body.
Gujarat Energy - Pays Rs 324 crore dividend to the Gujarat government for FY26, its highest-ever dividend to the state government.
Reliance Industries
- Jio Platforms Files RHP with RoC
- Jio Platforms to Sell 27 Cr Shares via Fresh Issue
- Jio Platforms IPO to Open on October 21
- Jio Platforms IPO to Close on October 23
- Jio Platforms IPO Anchor Bidding on October 19
- Jio Platforms IPO Price Band Set at Rs 1,065-1,119/Share
- Floor Price Set at Rs 1,065/Share
- Jio Platforms IPO to Offer Rs 54/Share Employee Discount
- Bid Lot of 12 Equity Shares, Face Value of Rs 10
Bluestone Jewellery - Board to meet on October 22 to consider raising Rs 300 crore via NCDs.
SMC Global Securities - Allots 1 crore warrants to the non-promoter category on a preferential basis.
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