Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, HDB Financial, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Consumer, CEAT, Hyundai Motor & More

Shares of BHEL, HDB Financial Services, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Consumer, CEAT, Emmvee Photovoltaic, ICICI Lombard, MRPL and Hathway Cable will be in focus on Wednesday, October 14, after the companies announced their September-quarter results. Among other stocks, Reliance Industries, Hyundai Motor, Shriram Finance, Lloyds Metals and Mphasis will be in focus following key corporate developments.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings

BHEL Q2

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Net Profit at Rs 821 crore vs Rs 375 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 9,300 crore vs Rs 7,512 crore, up 23.8% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 1,026 crore vs Rs 581 crore, up 76.7% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11% vs 7.7% YoY

HDB Financial Q2

Net Profit at Rs 780 crore vs Rs 581 crore, up 34.3% YoY

Revenue at Rs 5,005 crore vs Rs 4,545 crore, up 10.1% YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 2/Share

Tata Technologies Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 171 crore vs Rs 181 crore, down 5.2% QoQ

Revenue at Rs 1,699 crore vs Rs 1,665 crore, up 2% QoQ

EBIT at Rs 219 crore vs Rs 222 crore, down 1.2% QoQ

EBIT Margin at 12.9% vs 13.3% QoQ

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Bajaj Consumer Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 70.2 crore vs Rs 42.3 crore, up 65.9% YoY

Revenue at Rs 333 crore vs Rs 265 crore, up 25.5% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 82.3 crore vs Rs 47.8 crore, up 72.1% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 24.7% vs 18% YoY

CEAT Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 112 crore vs Rs 186 crore, down 39.8% YoY

Revenue at Rs 4,762 crore vs Rs 3,773 crore, up 26.2% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 457 crore vs Rs 503 crore, down 9.1% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 9.6% vs 13.3% YoY

Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 382 crore vs Rs 238 crore, up 60.5% YoY

Revenue at Rs 1,576 crore vs Rs 1,131 crore, up 39.3% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 556 crore vs Rs 399 crore, up 39.3% YoY

EBITDA Margin Flat at 35.3% YoY

ICICI Lombard Q2

Net Profit at Rs 946 crore vs Rs 820 crore, up 15.4% YoY

Net Premium Earned at Rs 6,652 crore vs Rs 5,652 crore, up 17.7% YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 7/Share

MRPL Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 1,901 crore vs Rs 946 crore QoQ

Revenue at Rs 32,516 crore vs Rs 38,254 crore, down 15.1% QoQ

EBITDA at Rs 3,279 crore vs Rs 1,317 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 3.4% QoQ

One-Time Loss of Rs 119 crore vs Gain of Rs 472 crore QoQ

Hathway Cable Q2 Cons

Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 18.3 crore, down 44.1% YoY

Revenue at Rs 567.5 crore vs Rs 536.7 crore, up 5.7% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 58.7 crore vs Rs 80.9 crore, down 27.4% YoY

EBITDA Margin at 10.4% vs 15.1% YoY

Stocks In News

Trident - Rahul Roongta re-joins as group CFO.

Shriram Finance - Denies reports of MUFG acquiring a majority control stake, calling the reports speculative.

NIIT - Appoints Anish Kumar Sarkar as CEO; Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar resigns as CEO.

Lloyds Metals - To raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and $130 million via dollar-denominated notes.

IFGL Refractories - Terminates Marvel joint venture agreement after Marvel failed to infuse capital; company retains 100% stake in the JV.

Hyundai Motor - Inaugurates manufacturing unit in Talegaon, Pune; plans to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore at the plant in phases. Current annual production capacity stands at 1.7 lakh units, with plans to expand it to 3.2 lakh units by 2030.

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Enviro Infra - Gets EPC order worth Rs 228 crore from Arie Energy for the development of a 100 MW Ajani wind power project; order to be executed by July 2027.

Servotech Renewable - Two company employees arrested in connection with a Rs 2-2.5 crore fraud investigation.

Godavari Biorefineries - Patent application titled '5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione', related to cancer treatment, granted.

NLC India - Arm wins bid for a 50 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Hooghly.

Mphasis - Income Tax Department revises tax demand to Rs 2,418 crore from Rs 2,287 crore; receives rectification order from Bengaluru tax body.

Morepen Laboratories - Gets Rs 118 crore tax relief from the Himachal High Court against the Shimla GST body.

Gujarat Energy - Pays Rs 324 crore dividend to the Gujarat government for FY26, its highest-ever dividend to the state government.

Reliance Industries

Jio Platforms Files RHP with RoC

Jio Platforms to Sell 27 Cr Shares via Fresh Issue

Jio Platforms IPO to Open on October 21

Jio Platforms IPO to Close on October 23

Jio Platforms IPO Anchor Bidding on October 19

Jio Platforms IPO Price Band Set at Rs 1,065-1,119/Share

Floor Price Set at Rs 1,065/Share

Jio Platforms IPO to Offer Rs 54/Share Employee Discount

Bid Lot of 12 Equity Shares, Face Value of Rs 10

Bluestone Jewellery - Board to meet on October 22 to consider raising Rs 300 crore via NCDs.

SMC Global Securities - Allots 1 crore warrants to the non-promoter category on a preferential basis.

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