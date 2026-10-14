Five Stocks To Buy, Today October 14: HAL, Karnataka Bank, Happiest Minds, And More

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Wednesday, October 14, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from aerospace and defence psu, banking, housing finance, to metals and mining sector, with potential upside ranging from about 3% to nearly 18% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The trading strategies specify entry points, price targets and stop-loss levels to balance upside potential with downside protection.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,869)

Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical and Derivatives Research at MOFSL identified a buying opportunity in the defence psu space. He recommended a Buy on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for a target of Rs 5,020, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 4,790. The target price implies a potential upside of moderate 3% from the current market price.

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PNB Housing Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs. 1,224.80)

Chandan Taparia also sees opportunity in PNB Housing Finance. He recommendeds to buy the stock between for a target of Rs 1,288, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 1,195. The target price implies a potential upside of 5%.

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Karnataka Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 342.65)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying shares of Karnataka Bank at Rs 342.50. Vinay has suggested a stop-loss at Rs 325 and a target price of Rs 364.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 321.25)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market has recommended Happiest Minds as a buy in the Rs 320-310 range. The analyst expects the stock to move towards a target of Rs 350 and Rs 380, the target price implies a potential upside of 18%, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 290.

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 496.00)

Ambala is also bullish on BLEL, recommending a buy at Rs 490, with a target ranging between Rs 520-550, implying a potential upside of 10% and a stop loss at Rs 470.

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