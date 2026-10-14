Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 14

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India stock market recap
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in IT, Realty and PSU Bank stocks, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the possibility of reviewing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.
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Earnings
TARIL Q2 Consolidated Results
- Net Profit at Rs 79.8 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 60.7% at Rs 739 crore vs Rs 460 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 129 crore vs Rs 51.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.2% YoY
Anand Rathi Share Q2 Consolidated Results
- Net Profit up 79.1% at Rs 41.9 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore QoQ
- Total Income up 10.9% at Rs 274 crore vs Rs 247 crore QoQ
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results
- Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 170.3 crore vs Rs 170.6 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,056 crore vs Rs 1,021 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 7.3% at Rs 207.8 crore vs Rs 193.7 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin at 19.7% vs 19% QoQ
SS Retail Q1 Results
- Net Profit up 60.4% at Rs 23.9 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 54.5% at Rs 770 crore vs Rs 498 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 47.7% at Rs 44.6 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 5.8% vs 6.1% YoY
READ | Trade Setup For Oct 14: Nifty Faces Resistance At 23,100-23,150 Amid Cautious Trend | Check Key Levels
Hero Motors Q1 Consolidated Results
- Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 4.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 24.9% at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 256 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 93% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 18.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.2% vs 7.3% YoY
Stocks In News
Bharat Electronics
- Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 533 crore Since Sept 17
- Major Orders Include Communication Equipment, Avionics, Cyber Security Solution, Drones, Jammers, Software Solution, Upgrades, Spares, Services Etc.
HEG Advanced Materials
- RoC Approves Name Change of 'HEG Graphite' to 'HEG'
- Alert: RoC Is Registrar of Companies
Ujjivan SFB
To Consider Raising Funds via Equity on Preferential Basis on Oct 16
Urban Company
Board to Meet on Oct 16 to Consider Raising Funds
Greaves Cotton
Arm Greaves Finance Appoints Mukul Kanchan as CEO From Oct 1
Share India
NCLT Ahmedabad Changes Appointed Date of Merger of Silverleaf Capital Services With Co From Oct 1, 2023 to Apr 1, 2026
Signpost India
- Granted Exclusive Advertising Rights on Buses Operating Under Premium Bus Service by Chalo Mobility
- Gross Advertising Revenue of Nearly Rs 36 crore
- Contract Length Is 5 Years
Wipro
- PERM Program Distinct From H1B Visa Program
- Does Not Expect Hit to Business After PERM Suspension
- 80% Workforce in US Is Locally Hired
- Committed to Investing in Local Talent in US
- Pursued a Deliberate Localisation Strategy in US
Ceigall India
- Gets Completion Certificate for Rs 1,660 crore Highway Project
- Co Will Undertake O&M of the Stretch at Rs 2.88 Crore per Year
- Alert: O&M Is Operation & Maintenance
Aequs
- MoCA Rejects Merger With 3 Arms
- Evaluating Further Available Courses of Action
- Arms Are AeroStructures Manufacturing India, Aequs Engineered Plastics and Aequs Force Consumer Products
Adani Enterprises
- Signs MoU With Jabil for 50:50 Data Centre JV
- JV to Build AI and Data Centre Equipment in India
- JV to Manufacture and Assemble AI Racks, Servers and Storage
RailTel
- Gets Rs 49 crore Order From Odisha Education Department
- Order for Development of Digital Application Modules
- To Be Executed by May 2027
Hindustan Oil
- Appoints Debabrata Das as CFO From Oct 16
- Allen Joseph Andrade Resigns as CFO From Oct 15
JK Tyre
Gets Rs 95 crore Tax Demand From Chennai GST Body
Eternal
To Declare Q2 Results on Oct 21
L&T
To Declare Q2 Results on Oct 27
Great Eastern Shipping
Extinguishes 18.59 lakh Equity Shares Under Buyback
Maithan Alloys
Search and Seizure Commenced on Oct 9 and Ended on Oct 10
Business Operations Continued Without Disruption
Sees No Financial Impact at This Point
Dr Lal PathLabs
Arm Buys Remaining 30% Stake in Centrapath Labs at Rs 1,608.352/Share
Alert: Arm Is PathLabs Unifiers
Lloyds Metals
- Board to Meet on Oct 14 to Consider Raising Funds via NCDs
- Board to Consider Raising Funds via Dollar-Denominated Bonds
Paytm
- Gaming Arm Gets Rs 704 crore Tax Order From Noida Body
- Noida Body Cuts Demand to Rs 704 crore From Rs 5,712 crore
- First Games GST Order to Have No Impact on Books
- First Games Evaluating Legal Options Against GST Order
TeamLease Services
Gets Rs 53 crore Show Cause Notice From Bengaluru Body
Hyundai Motor
- Group to Invest $15.5 billion in India From 2026 Through 2032
- Group to Establish an Investment Entity in India
- Group to Spend $700 million on India R&D Centre
- Hyundai and Kia India to Expand Manufacturing Capacity
PNC Infra
Co and SPV Get Delhi HC Order Staying Debarment Orders Issued by NHAI on Sept 11 and Sept 3
Lemon Tree
Signs Pact for 52-Room Hotel in Bareilly
Bharat Coking Coal
- Hikes Coking Coal Prices by 0.1% to 14% for Select Grades
- Raises Select Coal Prices for Non-Regulated Sector
- Revises Raw Coking Coal Prices Across Key Grades
- Raises Steel and Washery Coal Grade Prices
GSFC
- To Set Up Phosphoric and Sulphuric Acid Plants at Gujarat Unit
- Plans 600 MTPD PA and 1,800 MTPD SA Plants at Sikka
SBI Funds Management
Appoints RS Srinivas Jain as Joint CEO From Oct 13
Zydus Lifesciences
- US FDA Issues 5 Observations to Ahmedabad Manufacturing Unit
- US FDA Inspects Moraiya Unit From Oct 5 to 13
IPO Opening
Fusion CX
Co Is a Customer Experience (CX) and Business Process Solutions Provider Offering Multichannel Customer Support Through Voice, Email, Chat, Social Media and Messaging. The Company Also Provides AI Data Infrastructure Services, Including Data Collection, Data Annotation, Image and Video Labelling, and Robotic Teleoperations.
|Period Ended
|30 Jun 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|31 Mar 2025
|31 Mar 2024
|Total Income
|503.85
|1,851.83
|1,352.03
|1,021.53
|Profit After Tax
|55.70
|169.84
|74.31
|36.26
|EBITDA
|95.09
|329.87
|197.78
|104.62
|Total Borrowing
|238.13
|266.86
|306.73
|210.61
Bulk & Block Deals
Arfin India: BHOLA MOTOR FINANCE Sold 8.51 Lk Shares at Rs 108.91 per Share.
Natco Pharma: NEELIMA SITA NANNAPANENI Bought 2.37 Lk Shares at Rs 35.52 per Share; Societe General Bought 1.52 Lk Shares at Rs 26 per Share; VENKAIAH CHOWDARY NANNAPANENI Sold 2.67 Lk Shares at Rs 34.42 per Share.
Corporate Actions: NA
Board Meetings
Capri Global Capital - Fund Raising
Lloyds Metal & Energy - Fund Raising
SMC Global Securities - Fund Raising
Lock In: NA
Insider Trades: NA
List of Securities Shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: BN Agrochem, Indiabulls, One Point One Solutions
List of Securities to Be Excluded From ASM Framework: NA
Price Band Changes: NA
F&O Cues
Nifty Oct Futures Is Up 2.12% to 22,860.00 at a Premium of 138 Points.
Nifty Options 19th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 22,500.
Securities in Ban Period: Ambuja Cements, Kaynes Technology
Earnings For Tomorrow
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Bharat Heavy Electricals
- Canara Bank
- Ceat
- Elecon Engineering Company
- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
- Billionbrains Garage Ventures
- HDB Financial Services
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
- Tata Technologies
- Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
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