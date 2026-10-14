Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 14

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India stock market recap

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in IT, Realty and PSU Bank stocks, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the possibility of reviewing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

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Earnings

TARIL Q2 Consolidated Results

Net Profit at Rs 79.8 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 60.7% at Rs 739 crore vs Rs 460 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 129 crore vs Rs 51.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.2% YoY

Anand Rathi Share Q2 Consolidated Results

Net Profit up 79.1% at Rs 41.9 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore QoQ

Total Income up 10.9% at Rs 274 crore vs Rs 247 crore QoQ

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results

Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 170.3 crore vs Rs 170.6 crore QoQ

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,056 crore vs Rs 1,021 crore QoQ

EBIT up 7.3% at Rs 207.8 crore vs Rs 193.7 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin at 19.7% vs 19% QoQ

SS Retail Q1 Results

Net Profit up 60.4% at Rs 23.9 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 54.5% at Rs 770 crore vs Rs 498 crore YoY

EBITDA up 47.7% at Rs 44.6 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 5.8% vs 6.1% YoY

READ | Trade Setup For Oct 14: Nifty Faces Resistance At 23,100-23,150 Amid Cautious Trend | Check Key Levels

Hero Motors Q1 Consolidated Results

Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 4.7 crore YoY

Revenue up 24.9% at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 256 crore YoY

EBITDA up 93% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 18.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.2% vs 7.3% YoY

Stocks In News

Bharat Electronics

Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 533 crore Since Sept 17

Major Orders Include Communication Equipment, Avionics, Cyber Security Solution, Drones, Jammers, Software Solution, Upgrades, Spares, Services Etc.

HEG Advanced Materials

RoC Approves Name Change of 'HEG Graphite' to 'HEG'

Alert: RoC Is Registrar of Companies

Ujjivan SFB

To Consider Raising Funds via Equity on Preferential Basis on Oct 16

Urban Company

Board to Meet on Oct 16 to Consider Raising Funds

Greaves Cotton

Arm Greaves Finance Appoints Mukul Kanchan as CEO From Oct 1

Share India

NCLT Ahmedabad Changes Appointed Date of Merger of Silverleaf Capital Services With Co From Oct 1, 2023 to Apr 1, 2026

Signpost India

Granted Exclusive Advertising Rights on Buses Operating Under Premium Bus Service by Chalo Mobility

Gross Advertising Revenue of Nearly Rs 36 crore

Contract Length Is 5 Years

Wipro

PERM Program Distinct From H1B Visa Program

Does Not Expect Hit to Business After PERM Suspension

80% Workforce in US Is Locally Hired

Committed to Investing in Local Talent in US

Pursued a Deliberate Localisation Strategy in US

Ceigall India

Gets Completion Certificate for Rs 1,660 crore Highway Project

Co Will Undertake O&M of the Stretch at Rs 2.88 Crore per Year

Alert: O&M Is Operation & Maintenance

Aequs

MoCA Rejects Merger With 3 Arms

Evaluating Further Available Courses of Action

Arms Are AeroStructures Manufacturing India, Aequs Engineered Plastics and Aequs Force Consumer Products

Adani Enterprises

Signs MoU With Jabil for 50:50 Data Centre JV

JV to Build AI and Data Centre Equipment in India

JV to Manufacture and Assemble AI Racks, Servers and Storage

RailTel

Gets Rs 49 crore Order From Odisha Education Department

Order for Development of Digital Application Modules

To Be Executed by May 2027

Hindustan Oil

Appoints Debabrata Das as CFO From Oct 16

Allen Joseph Andrade Resigns as CFO From Oct 15

JK Tyre

Gets Rs 95 crore Tax Demand From Chennai GST Body

Eternal

To Declare Q2 Results on Oct 21

L&T

To Declare Q2 Results on Oct 27

Great Eastern Shipping

Extinguishes 18.59 lakh Equity Shares Under Buyback

Maithan Alloys

Search and Seizure Commenced on Oct 9 and Ended on Oct 10

Business Operations Continued Without Disruption

Sees No Financial Impact at This Point

Dr Lal PathLabs

Arm Buys Remaining 30% Stake in Centrapath Labs at Rs 1,608.352/Share

Alert: Arm Is PathLabs Unifiers

Lloyds Metals

Board to Meet on Oct 14 to Consider Raising Funds via NCDs

Board to Consider Raising Funds via Dollar-Denominated Bonds

Paytm

Gaming Arm Gets Rs 704 crore Tax Order From Noida Body

Noida Body Cuts Demand to Rs 704 crore From Rs 5,712 crore

First Games GST Order to Have No Impact on Books

First Games Evaluating Legal Options Against GST Order

TeamLease Services

Gets Rs 53 crore Show Cause Notice From Bengaluru Body

Hyundai Motor

Group to Invest $15.5 billion in India From 2026 Through 2032

Group to Establish an Investment Entity in India

Group to Spend $700 million on India R&D Centre

Hyundai and Kia India to Expand Manufacturing Capacity

PNC Infra

Co and SPV Get Delhi HC Order Staying Debarment Orders Issued by NHAI on Sept 11 and Sept 3

Lemon Tree

Signs Pact for 52-Room Hotel in Bareilly

Bharat Coking Coal

Hikes Coking Coal Prices by 0.1% to 14% for Select Grades

Raises Select Coal Prices for Non-Regulated Sector

Revises Raw Coking Coal Prices Across Key Grades

Raises Steel and Washery Coal Grade Prices

GSFC

To Set Up Phosphoric and Sulphuric Acid Plants at Gujarat Unit

Plans 600 MTPD PA and 1,800 MTPD SA Plants at Sikka

SBI Funds Management

Appoints RS Srinivas Jain as Joint CEO From Oct 13

Zydus Lifesciences

US FDA Issues 5 Observations to Ahmedabad Manufacturing Unit

US FDA Inspects Moraiya Unit From Oct 5 to 13

IPO Opening

Fusion CX

Co Is a Customer Experience (CX) and Business Process Solutions Provider Offering Multichannel Customer Support Through Voice, Email, Chat, Social Media and Messaging. The Company Also Provides AI Data Infrastructure Services, Including Data Collection, Data Annotation, Image and Video Labelling, and Robotic Teleoperations.

Period Ended 30 Jun 2026 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 503.85 1,851.83 1,352.03 1,021.53 Profit After Tax 55.70 169.84 74.31 36.26 EBITDA 95.09 329.87 197.78 104.62 Total Borrowing 238.13 266.86 306.73 210.61

Bulk & Block Deals

Arfin India: BHOLA MOTOR FINANCE Sold 8.51 Lk Shares at Rs 108.91 per Share.

Natco Pharma: NEELIMA SITA NANNAPANENI Bought 2.37 Lk Shares at Rs 35.52 per Share; Societe General Bought 1.52 Lk Shares at Rs 26 per Share; VENKAIAH CHOWDARY NANNAPANENI Sold 2.67 Lk Shares at Rs 34.42 per Share.

Corporate Actions: NA

Board Meetings

Capri Global Capital - Fund Raising

Lloyds Metal & Energy - Fund Raising

SMC Global Securities - Fund Raising

Lock In: NA

Insider Trades: NA

List of Securities Shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: BN Agrochem, Indiabulls, One Point One Solutions

List of Securities to Be Excluded From ASM Framework: NA

Price Band Changes: NA

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct Futures Is Up 2.12% to 22,860.00 at a Premium of 138 Points.

Nifty Options 19th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 22,500.

Securities in Ban Period: Ambuja Cements, Kaynes Technology

Earnings For Tomorrow

Bajaj Consumer Care

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Canara Bank

Ceat

Elecon Engineering Company

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

HDB Financial Services

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Tata Technologies

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

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