Five Stocks To Buy: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Fortis Healthcare And More | June 09, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on private banking, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Top picks include private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Federal Bank, telecom giant Bharti Airtel, and hospital chain Fortis Healthcare.

ICICI Bank

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research (Technical & Derivatives) at Kotak Securities, sees positive price action in the private banking major. He recommended a buy on ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 1,280, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,235. (Disclaimer: Kotak Securities)

Bharti Airtel

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities also identified a buying opportunity in the telecommunications sector. He recommended entering Bharti Airtel (Bharati) for an upside target of Rs 1,860, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,800.

Fortis Healthcare

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees technical strength in the healthcare segment. He recommended a buy on Fortis Healthcare at Rs 989 for an upside target of Rs 1,020, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 970.

Federal Bank

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also highlighted momentum in the private sector banking space with a buy call on Federal Bank. He recommended an entry at Rs 304 for an upside target of Rs 315, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 298.

Fortis Healthcare

Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), also highlighted a separate buying opportunity for Fortis Healthcare. He recommended a buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,030, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 967 to manage downside risk.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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