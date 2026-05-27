Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Energy, Exide Industries, Hindustan Zinc, And More | May 27, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on automotive components, metals and mining, power transmission, telecom infrastructure, and IT services.

Top picks include battery major Exide Industries, metals heavyweight Hindustan Zinc, power transmission player Adani Energy Solutions, telecom infrastructure provider Indus Towers, and financial technology software major Oracle Financial Services Software.

Exide Industries

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, highlights technical strength in the automotive components and battery segment. She recommended an entry on Exide Industries in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 360 for upside targets of Rs 390 and Rs 430, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 310.

Hindustan Zinc

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the metals and mining sector. He recommended entering Hindustan Zinc at Rs 647 for an upside target of Rs 693, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 625.

Adani Energy Solutions

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees positive price action in the power transmission space. He recommended a buy on Adani Energy Solutions at Rs 1,470 for a target price of Rs 1,550, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,440 to manage downside risk.

Indus Towers

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also highlighted momentum in the telecom infrastructure segment with a buy call on Indus Towers. She recommended an entry in the range of Rs 410 to Rs 420 for upside targets of Rs 460 and Rs 500, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 400.

Oracle Financial Services Software

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities also sees strong momentum in the IT services sector. He recommended a buy on Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) at Rs 9,900 for a target of Rs 10,300. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 9,700.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.