Five Stocks To Buy: Tata Motors PV, SBI, Alkyl Amine And More | June 04, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on defense electronics, public sector banking, specialty chemicals, automobiles, and healthcare.

Top picks include defense electronics player DCX Systems, public sector banking giant State Bank of India, specialty chemicals major Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and healthcare major Apollo Hospitals.

DCX India

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, sees positive price action in the defense electronics space. She recommended a buy on DCX Systems (DCX India) in the range of Rs 195 to Rs 198 for targets of Rs 210, Rs 235, Rs 250, Rs 270, and Rs 300, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 175.

State Bank of India (SBI)

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also identified a buying opportunity in the public sector banking segment. She recommended entering State Bank of India (SBI) July Futures near Rs 980 to Rs 982 for targets of Rs 1,020, Rs 1,080, Rs 1,120, and Rs 1,180, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 940.

Alkyl Amine

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, sees technical strength in the specialty chemicals vertical. He recommended a buy on Alkyl Amines Chemicals at Rs 1,836 for an upside target of Rs 2,000, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,745 to manage downside risk.

Tata Motors PV

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Ltd, highlighted momentum in the automotive sector with a buy call on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV). He recommended an entry at the current market price for an upside target of Rs 421, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 386.

Apollo Hospital

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking Ltd also sees strong momentum in the healthcare space. He recommended a buy on Apollo Hospitals at the current market price for a target of Rs 8,660. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 8,110.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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